Sudan’s decision to criminalise female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) is a giant step for girls’ and women’s rights

(KHARTOUM): Plan International welcomes Sudan’s decision to outlaw female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C). The decision by both the sovereign council and the council of ministers in Sudan to amend the criminal law to include FGM/C as a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment is a giant step forward in eradicating the practice. It is a historic milestone in the fight for rights and freedoms of women and girls.

The spirit of this amendment is fully in line with Plan International’s commitment to build a world where girls and women can learn, lead, decide and thrive. For the past two decades, Plan International has been working tirelessly to end FGM/C in Sudan, together with women and child rights advocates, UN, non-governmental organisations, donors and activists within the National Council for Child Welfare (NCCW) and the Saleema movement, launched in 2008. To make this a reality, however, we must continue the fight to ensure that the law is implemented.

“This is just the beginning. The work in front of us now is to ensure the implementation of this law and this can only happen if everyone – most importantly parents, leaders, girls and young women – are made aware of this decision and it’s repercussions.” said Anika Krstic, Plan International Country Director in Sudan.

FGM/C in Sudan is based on deeply rooted social norms, misconceptions and damaging gender stereotypes that impose control over women’s bodies and discriminate against girls. This practice has no health benefits and harms girls and women in many ways. It robs girls of life opportunities and stops them from reaching their full potential. According to WHO, more than 3 million girls are estimated to be at risk for FGM annually. More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been cut in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM/C is concentrated.

Sudan still has a very high prevalence of FGM/C, with 86.6% of women and girls aged 15 to 49 having undergone some form of FGM/C. Although there is some evidence this practice is declining among girls younger than 10, still too many girls in Sudan are at risk.

Plan International remains unrelenting in our commitment to end FGM/C in Sudan, working at grassroots community level and with decision makers at all levels. We call upon duty bearers in the post-revolutionary Sudan to continue this positive engagement, ensure protection and to fully uphold the rights of women, girls and children.

“Now that Sudan as a nation has criminalised FGM/C, this law must be implemented through clear accountability and tracking mechanisms, appropriate resource allocation and a nation-wide awareness campaign to shift attitudes and change behaviours so that FGM/C can be eliminated forever.” said Ms Krstic.

About the Saleema Initiative

The Saleema initiative, launched in 2008 by the National Council of Child Welfare (NCCW) and UNICEF Sudan, supports the protection of girls from genital cutting, particularly in the context of efforts to promote collective abandonment of the practice at community level. Saleema is a word that means whole, healthy in body and mind, unharmed, intact, pristine, and untouched, in a God-given condition. The broad objective of Saleema is to change the way that people talk about female genital cutting by promoting, at the community level, wide usage of new positive terminology to describe the natural bodies of girls and women.

Since the Saleema Initiative began in 2009, the ideal of keeping girls ‘saleema’ has spread throughout Sudan and has also created interest in neighbouring countries such as Somalia and Egypt.

• Article 141 Female Genital Mutilation (Criminal Law – Sudan)

1. There shall be deemed to commit the offence of female genital mutilation whoever, removed, mutilated the female genitalia by cutting, mutilating or modifying any natural part of it leading to the full or partial loss of its functions, whether it is inside a hospital, health centre, dispensary or clinic or other places.

2. Whoever commits the crime of female genital mutilation shall be punished with 3 years imprisonment and a fine or closing the premises.

The other amendments to the Criminal Act include:

o Setting the age of the child at 18 and ending the confusion created in the judicial precedents in applying the Criminal Law and the signs of Puberty.

o Increasing the age of Criminal Responsibility from 7 to 12.

o Prohibition of death penalty on anyone who did not exceed the age of 18.

o Prohibition of corporal punishment.

o Community service as an alternative measure to detention for pregnant and lactating women.

Facts on FGM

• Female genital mutilation, also known as female circumcision, excision or genital cutting, comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injuries to the genital organs for non-medical reasons, mostly carried out between infancy and age 15.

• FGM/C is a violation of the human rights of girls and women, a harmful practice and a form of gender-based violence.

• The procedure has no health benefits for girls and women. Because it is usually performed without permission and often against will, it violates girls’ right to make important decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

• Gender inequality and discriminatory social, cultural and religious norms are factors in why this harmful practice takes place. These include the idea that it preserves chastity, cleanliness, family honour and saves a girl for marriage. These beliefs stem from a perceived need to control female sexuality.

• Short-term health risks of FGM include severe pain, excessive bleeding, infections and psychological consequences.

• Long-term health risks of FGM/C include pain, infections, menstrual problems, and problems occurring during pregnancy and child birth such as difficult or prolonged labour, post-partum haemmorrhage, fistula, as well as death of both the mother and baby.

• Although there is an overall decline in the prevalence of FGM/C, the number of girls undergoing the practice is increasing owing to population growth. If current trends continue, 68 million adolescent girls between ages 15 and 19 will be subjected to the practice between 2015 and 2030.

• Overall, in countries where data is available (all countries in sub-Saharan Africa where FGM/C is traditionally practiced) an average of 67% of girls and women aged 15-49 think the practice of FGM/C should end, and 63% of boys and men think it should end the practice.

About Plan International

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.

We believe in the power and potential of every child. But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it’s girls who are most affected. Working together with children, young people, our supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and all vulnerable children.

We support children’s rights from birth until they reach adulthood. And we enable children to prepare for – and respond to – crises and adversity. We drive changes in practice and policy at local, national and global levels using our reach, experience and knowledge.

We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and are now active in more than 75 countries.

