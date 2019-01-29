29 Jan 2019

Sudan’s al-Bashir declares open-ended ceasefire in Darfur and Two Areas

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original

January 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has declared an open-ended cessation of hostilities at all war zones until achieving peace in the country.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of movements in Darfur since 2003.

Speaking to a crowd at a football stadium in Kadougli, capital of South Kordofan State, al-Bashir said his country has exerted every possible effort to bring peace, vowing to make further efforts to achieve peace across Sudan.

Al-Bashir, who appeared in his full military uniform and was heavily guarded, hoped that his next meeting with the crowd will take place in Kauda, the stronghold of the SPLM-N after achieving peace.

“They [the rebels] are our brothers and they belong to us and we want them to return and live among us in order to build this country”, said al-Bashir in a reconciliatory tone

The Sudanese president pledged to complete all development and services projects in South Kordofan including the ring road and the electricity grid.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

The protests pose the biggest threat yet to president al-Bashir in his three-decade rule.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 29 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Amnesty International suggest the death toll is nearly twice as high.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.