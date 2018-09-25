Sudan reports outbreak of mosquito-borne Chikungunya disease in eastern state

by Reuters

Tuesday, 25 September 2018 18:18 GMT

The outbreak began in recent weeks when heavy rains pummeled the area, which led to the flooding of a major river in Kassala

By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - More than 11,000 people in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala have been infected over the past month by Chikungunya, a debilitating mosquito-borne viral disease, but no deaths have been reported, a Sudanese official said on Tuesday.

Read more on Thomson Reuters Foundation