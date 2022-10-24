Sudan – Renewed violence in Blue Nile State (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2022)

At least 150 people were killed and 86 injured in fighting in Sudan's Blue Nile state over recent days, medical sources said on 20 October. The inter-communal violence that spread into Blue Nile's Roseires locality from Wad Al Mahi in July, renewed on 13 October. At least 13 people were killed and more than 24 injured in last week’s fighting.
State authorities have imposed movement restrictions. There are unconfirmed reports that an estimated 1,200 people have been displaced.
As a result of the conflict, the local market has been closed and residents are facing problems getting their daily needs. Humanitarian partners continue to deliver life-saving assistance to the affected people.
Fighting between the Hausa and Hamaj tribes started in Wad Al Mahi locality in mid-July displacing about 64,800 people as of 6 October. Most affected people have reportedly taken refuge within Blue Nile State and in Sennar, White Nile, Aj Jazirah, Gedaref, Red Sea, and Khartoum states.