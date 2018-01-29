29 Jan 2018

Sudan: Refugees from South Sudan (as of 15 January 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 25 Jan 2018
  • Total number of refugees* 770,110

  • Pre-Dec 2013 refugees 352,462

  • Post-Dec 2013 refugees 417,648

  • Total arrivals in 2018 3,064

  • Total arrivals in Jan 2018 3,064

  • Offcial population statistics now include South Sudanese living in Sudan prior to December 2013, when conflict broke out in South Sudan. This population group is now considered refugees.
    Additional sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan; however, data requires verification.

