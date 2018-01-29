Sudan: Refugees from South Sudan (as of 15 January 2018)
Total number of refugees* 770,110
Pre-Dec 2013 refugees 352,462
Post-Dec 2013 refugees 417,648
Total arrivals in 2018 3,064
Total arrivals in Jan 2018 3,064
Offcial population statistics now include South Sudanese living in Sudan prior to December 2013, when conflict broke out in South Sudan. This population group is now considered refugees.
Additional sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan; however, data requires verification.