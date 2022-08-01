Sudan PSEA Network Meeting Minutes (18th April 2022)

Highlights:

• Informed UNCT members that the meeting is being held to as part of a key priority for the UNCT under the Management Accountability Framework, to oversee implementation of the collective PSEA strategy and action plan in-country. This includes actively addressing PSEA issues, establishing and supporting a PSEA Network (already established and being supported by the UNCT), and ensuring that the UNCT has a strategy to provide assistance and support to victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.

• Noted that the PSEA Coordinator would present the proposed action plan that has been prepared in consultation with and input from members of the PSEA network including UNCT representatives in the network as well as based on guidance provided by IASC and UN DCO on priority areas for 2022.

• She advised UNCT members that the meeting convened was to provide them with space to confirm or express commitment to support this strategy and action plan.

• Madam DSRSG/RC/HC also thanked agencies who have remained committed especially since last year with the revitalization of the PSEA Network to support the two positions of PSEA Coordinator (P4) and a national PSEA Officer – both supported by UN agencies and the Government of Switzerland. So far, we have done well in terms of resource mobilization but can always do better, we have a team (staff), the network is up and running and now having the opportunity to develop and implement concrete activities that provide relieve and support to those in need not only at Khartoum level, but also in the field.

• Reviewed the agenda of the meeting: Agenda