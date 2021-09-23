Sudan: Provision of Humanitarian assistance to Ethiopian Refugees in East Sudan - Concept Note

Armed confrontations between federal and regional Ethiopian forces, started in November 2020 has led 68,326 Ethiopian refugees (36% Female, 64% male) to flee their home seek refuge in Sudan. Since then, the refugees are stuck in precarious conditions at the mercy of extreme weather conditions as storms and floods started early this year (May and June) have damaged nearly 4,000 out of 10,000 family tents, as well as emergency latrines and other camp infrastructure.

Sudan continues to experience climatic shocks and hazards. In 2021, floods have so far affected 12 out of 18 states across the country, 55,700 people, destructed and damaged around 12,000 houses and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructures and farmland. The socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability disrupted livelihoods of vulnerable households and aggravated food insecurity, malnutrition and protection risks.

Act Alliance in joint collaboration with Caritas Internationalis, with respectively the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and CAFOD acting as lead agencies, are prepared to support the Ethiopian Refugees and host communities in East Sudan, aiming to reach a total of reaching 32,120 individuals (49% female and 51 male) with a total budget of € 1,717,654, targeting WASH, Energy and Environment sectors and GBV support services.