Sudan Protection Situation Updates - January 2022

Protection coverage

During the reporting period, protection actors conducted protection monitoring through active CommunityBased Protection Networks (CBPNs) in various Darfur states and South Kordofan. Due to inaccessibility and insecurity issues in hotspot areas, partners completed monitoring remotely over the phone. UNHCR and other protection sector members such as UNICEF, UNFPA and UNMAS participated in numerous interagency assessments across Sudan, including in Sortony IDP Site (North Darfur), areas of displacement in South Kordofan and the Fasi cluster villages in East Darfur. The information was gathered through Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and Focused Group Discussions (FGDs). Protection Sector partners identified 11,892 females and 7943 males with specific needs, 3,960 of these individuals were between the ages of 5-17 years old.

The Protection Sector recorded 48 protection of civilians incidents in January 2022. These included 24 attacks against civilians, 18 incidents of intercommunal conflict, five incidents of armed conflict and one incident of explosive remnants of war.

Identified/stated protection concerns:

The protection risks and concerns negatively impacted the IDPs’ enjoyment of rights and well-being are as follows:

Physical safety

• Insecurity and displacement of civilians. According to IOM DTM, 11,100 persons were displaced in Ag Geneina.

• An increase in crime was widely reported in all five Darfur states and South Kordofan. Partners in Darfur also reported violence and looting along major roads in January.

• The significant inter-communal conflict between Nomads and IDPs is an important protection risk.

The nomads also resent that humanitarians do not target them for assistance.

• The presence of arms and proliferation of small arms into the hands of civilians compromised the civilian character of IDP sites, especially in South Kordofan, Central Darfur and North Darfur.

• Partners reported SGBV related risks, concerns, and incidents involving the host community, nomads and IDPs. These risks are in firewood and water collection outside IDPs' residence areas. Protection monitoring partners reported incidents of rape, sexual violence, child abuse, physical violence and violence against women and children.

• Child protection issues, including child marriage and child labour, are critical concerns raised by the nomad communities of Rossi, Galala and Taksana in West Darfur. Boys from 15 to 17 are travelling to Libya to work grazing animals.

• The presence and threats of Explosive Ordnance (UXOs) pose risks to the IDPs, humanitarian aid workers and NGO personnel in some parts of Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile states.