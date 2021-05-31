Sudan Protection Situation Updates - April 2021

Context update/overview:

Protection environment remained highly precarious in heightened risk areas, characterized by potential intercommunal conflict and generalized violence: a) in El-Geneina, people in the affected areas were displaced to existing or new gathering sites in El- Geneina town, increasing the gathering sites from 84 to 97. . The dire situation in these sites poses serious challenges in terms of the protection of IDPs, and the effectiveness of multi-sectoral humanitarian response as they are congested. According to IOM, as of 5 May 2021, the total estimated number of IDPs following inter-communal clashes of January and April 2021 is 151,437 ind./30,336 HHs; b) The situation in Sortony remains tense, tensions between GoS, Alu Sadiq Al Fuka and SLA/AW over UNAMID TS handover were reported. Potentially, these tensions can trigger the conflict between the factions and that can significantly affect the safety and security of the civilian in the locality.; c) in East Darfur crimes related to attempted carjacking, armed road robbery, killing, injury, looting and shooting were reported; d) in South Darfur, on 12 April, 1125 ind./5625 households were displaced from Western part of Nyala (Dambo Dumbo N/S, Gussa Jammat, Miro Kabar, Miro Bilili, Sersera and Mansoura villages) to Bulbul Dalal Angra village first and then to Kalma IDP camp as a result of direct attacks or fears of being attacked by militia affiliated to Arab Targam tribe; e) The ongoing generalized violence in west Darfur has negatively impacted on the stability in central Darfur, crimes targeted refugees in Um Shalaya camp were reported, including blackmailing and chattels theft. Robbery was increased along El Geneina Zalingei road during and after the tribal clashes in Geneina.; and f) in South Kordofan, protection situation in Kadugli, Dilling and Eastern corridor - generally in urban area, requires close monitoring and intervention by protection actors.