Sudan Protection Sector Strategy 2021-2023

1. Context (political, security and humanitarian)

Sudan is undergoing a major transition following a sustained, peaceful protest movement that resulted in the April 2019 ouster of President Omar al-Bashir. The 17 August 2019 Interim Constitutional Declaration (ICD) formally established the Transitional Government of Sudan that is expected to govern the country for a three-year transitional period until 2024. This Transitional Government made advances to directly address significant political, security and socioeconomic challenges through the signing of multiple agreements aimed at resolving decades of internal conflict.

In October 2020, the Transitional Government, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minawi (SLA/MM) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Malik Agar signed the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA).

In March 2021, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Abdelaziz al-Hilu faction signed a Declaration of Principles. Not all armed factions, however, are signatories to peace agreements. In Darfur, the Sudan Liberation Army/Abdul Wahid alNur (SLA/AW) remains opposed to the role of security forces in the Transitional Government and has not signed the JPA. SLA/AW maintains both considerable forces and influence among the Fur population as well as the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Darfur.

In support of the Government's efforts to address challenges associated with the country’s transition, the UNSC through Resolution No 2524 (June 2020) established the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and through UNSC Resolution No 2559 terminated the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

The mandate of UNITAMS is to assist Sudan’s political transition, support its peace processes, aid peacebuilding and bolster civilian protection and rule of law. In anticipation of UNAMID’s departure, the Government defined its National Plan for the Protection of Civilians (NPPOC), submitted to the UNSC on 21 May 2020. To further the implementation of this Plan, the Government established the National Mechanism for the Protection of Civilians in Khartoum and ordered the establishment of State-level Committees across the Darfur States. The Government also planned to establish coordination mechanisms at State-level to support delivery of peace-building projects in coordination with humanitarian and development agencies.

The signing of the JPA, the continued negotiations with remaining factions to join the peace process and the removal of Sudan from the list of U.S. Sponsors of State Terror (SST) are all welcome developments. The country, however, is expected to continue to face major political, security and socioeconomic challenges. As peace negotiations continue to fluctuate, access to international financing will take time to materialize. Furthermore, the economic crisis, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and hyperinflation, continues to negatively impact purchasing power. A significant proportion of Sudan’s population is struggling to meet their basic needs and access essential services.

COVID-19 continues to negatively impact the scale and pace of implementation for humanitarian and development programming. The limited capacity of the health care system in Sudan, particularly outside of Khartoum, remains a major constraint, affecting the well-being of a large portion of the population, including refugees, IDPs and returnees.

The 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified 12.8 million people (28% of the population), including 7.4 million women and girls and 3.03 million IDPs in need of humanitarian assistance.

Despite major political developments, insecurity, violence, conflict, civil unrest, weak rule of law and lack of basic and adequate social services represent persistent challenges to the Protection of Civilians, particularly IDPs and returnees, and for some members of the host community. These issues have only increased after the military coup d’état in October 2021, which has stalled the transition and weakened the peace process.

Civil unrest, pockets of armed conflict and inter-communal violence continue to trigger new internal and external displacement. 2021 witnessed the renewed escalation of inter-communal conflictsin West and North Darfur, resulting in extensive civilian casualties, property destruction and human rights violations. In 2020 and 2021, over 200 hotspots of recurrent intercommunal conflict were identified by the Protection Sector in 75 localities/towns throughout Sudan. widespread availability of weapons, Increased criminality and limited capacity of local authorities to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from attack poses additional challenges.

Access to land and natural resources remains one of the key drivers of conflict and tension, resulting in large-scale destruction of property and displacement. Other concerns are related to customary and statutory land governance, environmental issues and intercommunal conflict, which have been identified as root causes of Housing, Land and Property (HLP) challenges and barriers to durable solutions. While limited spontaneous returns of IDPs continue, durable solutions remain pending for most displaced persons. Other humanitarian issues have been climate induced displacement, Covid-19 and malaria outbreaks.