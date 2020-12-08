Sudan Protection Sector Response Monitoring Dashboard Jan - Oct 2020

Summary

About 1.8 million people were estimated to be in need of protection assistance in 2020 due to a combination of factors including conflict, armed tribal clashes, forced displacement, severe economic hardship, poor access to services, and the absence of rule of law, amongst other factors. Six hundred thousand of the 1.8 million people in need were targeted to receive protection services in 2020.

From January to October 2020, protection partners provided protection services to the most vulnerable members of the targeted population, reaching 266,142 persons with essential interventions, including, 102,134 people who benefited from community support projects, 80,026 people reached through protection monitoring, 75,402 people who benefited from the establishment of community-based protection networks, and 8,580 people who received other protection services.