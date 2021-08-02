Sudan Protection Sector: Protection of Civilians Advocacy Brief (18 July 2021)

Civilian killings, injuries & property destruction in Kordofan States Incident(s):

South Kordofan:

• On 10 June 2021, heavy armed clashes renewed between Dar Ali and Kennana tribes and their allies in Al Humaid, Al Shabaka, Asameen, and Mabrooka areas of Gadeer locality. These clashes date back to June 2020 and rooted in a dispute over 3 square kilometres of land rich in gold. Tens of people are killed from involved parties, and dozens injured. Deployed security forces could not prevent further escalation of the conflict and on 14 July the fighting expanded to neighbouring villages, involving Kawahla and Lugan (allied with Kennana) tribes. Reportedly, Kalogi town was partially destroyed due to the use of heavy weapons. Local authorities informed displacement of 16,139 individuals to Al Sunut, Al Nuhud and Abu Zabud localities. Preliminary reports indicate that a total of 1,219 houses are burnt (164 houses in four areas of Kalogi, 300 in Mabrouk, 250 in Al Hamissa, 400 in Gari Logan and 50 in Al Shabaka). The security situation remained challenging and humanitarian access to reach affected population became limited.

• On 11 July, the Governor of South Kordofan announced state of emergency for Habila, Gadeer, El Leri,

Talawdi, Abu Kershola and Abu Jubaiha to prevent further escalation of the violence between Kenana and Dar Ali tribes, started in Al Homeed village on 23 June 2020 and renewed on 13 /June/2021 in Kalogi town, the center of Gadeer locality. The state security committee requested security forces to control the situation, while reportedly Kenana tribe mobilizing their members from White Nile and Sennar States.

• On 13 July, when a delegation of Hawazma tribe coming from Al-Faid Um Abdullah, after participation in a meeting on promotion of peaceful coexistence and social peace, were attacked in an area between Kanjara and Al-Kurra, near Abu Jubaihah town. As result one member of the delegation was killed and two injured.

West Kordofan:

• On 13 June, armed individuals from Awlad Sahaya (Hamar tribe) attacked Himairat Yassin village of Al Draihmat (Misseriya tribe). Reportedly, the entire village was burnt, five persons killed, and dozens seriously injured. Simultaneously, the fighting spread into neighbouring villages southeast of El Nehud.

On 15 June, security forces were sent to stop the fighting and protect strategic locations including oil fields and farmland. The governor office also formed a technical committee for the demarcation of the conflict boundaries, located between the Al-Nuhud, Abu Zabad, and Al-Sunut localities.

• On 21 May, Al-Jofoor village in Al-Sunut locality, a communal clash erupted between Messeriya and Hamar (Arab tribes) ever land dispute, resulted in six (6) reportedly killed and a number of casualties from both sides. Government deployed security forces to defuse the tension. The situation calmed down after mediation between the two tribes, but the situation is still unpredictable, and conflict might erupt anytime.

• Both incidents have resulted in the displacement of some 1895 households the majority of which have returned to their places of origin. However, as they have been greatly affected by the conflict, some houses were born, and properties were looted or damaged. The affected IDP apparently returned home amid the assurance of the local authorities of their safety and most importantly they did not want to miss the chance to cultivate their lands as July is marking the beginning of the agricultural season.