Sudan Protection Analysis Update - May 2022

1. REPORT SUMMARY

The formation of Sudan’s Transitional Government in 2019, following the dismissal of President Omar al-Bashir, opened up the protection space in Sudan. It allowed for discussions on issues such as GBV, human rights and child protection. In 2020, several armed actors signed the Juba Peace Agreement (DPA), allowing them to join the transitional government. Nevertheless, these positive developments did not ultimately endure. By 2021, the protection landscape changed significantly with the departure of UNAMID and the military coup d’état on 25th October 2021. In the same year, IOM DTM reported the displacement of 450,000 IDPs in the country. The current levels of violence in Darfur have been unseen since the mid2000s. There is also a marked increase in violence in the South Kordofan and, to some extent, in the Blue Nile States.

Within this landscape, the Sudan Protection Sector responds to armed conflict settings, intercommunal violence, forced displacement, loss of property, human rights violations, grave child rights violations, climate change, sexual violence and criminal activity amid political fragility and uncertainty. Significant protection risks faced by civilians include the right to life, displacement, secondary displacement, GBV and denial and impediments to access to services.

This Protection Analysis Update analyses priority protection risks and recommendations. The findings are based on the analysis of protection monitoring actors and assessments by the Protection Sector, its AoRs, protection partners and reports produced by other agencies. The document uses both qualitative and quantitative analysis. Humanitarian access issues and limited coverage of protection actors contribute to information gaps such as data on civil documentation, GBV and housing, land and property.