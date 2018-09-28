The Sudan: Project Highlights - El Niño-driven emergency and resilience support to protect and improve food and nutrition security of extremely vulnerable pastoralists and smallholder farmers in Red Sea State (OSRO/SUD/606/CAN)
Published on 18 Sep 2018 — View Original
Objective:
Address immediate life-saving needs of the poorest families affected by the 2015 El Niño phenomenon and dry spells in 2016 through strengthening household resilience to future climatic shocks.