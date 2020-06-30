Sudan Price Bulletin, June 2020

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) monitors trends in staple food prices in countries vulnerable to food insecurity. For each FEWS NET country and region, the Price Bulletin provides a set of charts showing monthly prices in the current marketing year in selected urban centers and allowing users to compare current trends with both five-year average prices, indicative of seasonal trends, and prices in the previous year.

Sorghum, millet, and wheat are the most important food commodities in northern Sudan. Sorghum is the staple food for the majority of poor households in central and eastern Sudan regions while millet is the main staple food for majority of households in Darfur and some parts of Kordofan regions in western Sudan. Wheat most often used as a substitute all over northern Sudan but it is a staple food for northern states. Each of the markets represented here act as indicators for a broader region. Khartoum (Om Durman) is representative for Khartoum state, the main urban center of Sudan, and it has linkages with most of other markets in the country. El Obeid is the main assembly and wholesale market in North Kordofan and it is representative for the region, and it links market between central, western, and southern Sudan. El Fasher market is located in the capital of north Darfur state, a chronic food deficit area, and it is representative of the entire of Darfur region with links to Geneina market in the border with Chad and Nyala market which has links both with South Sudan and with the Central African Republic.

Al Qadarif and Ad-Damazin markets are in the eastern and central regions of Sudan, respectively, and they represent the surplus production areas of Sudan and have links with most of markets in Sudan as well as with Ethiopia and Eritrea. Port Sudan market is representative of the chronic food insecure areas of East Sudan including Red Sea State. Kaduqli market is representative for South Kordofan and has trade links with South Sudan. Dongola market is located in the far north and is representative of the Northern Riverine Small-scale Cultivation livelihood zone.