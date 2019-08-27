Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1 – 31 July 2019)

SUDAN REGISTERS 883 NEW ARRIVALS IN JULY – July saw the lowest number of South Sudanese refugees arriving in Sudan so far in 2019, with 883 refugees coming into the country, bringing the total number of new arrivals to 14,758.

REFUGEES FROM KHARTOUM REGISTERED, ASSISTED IN WHITE NILE STATE – In White Nile State, Level I registration of newly displaced refugees from Khartoum ‘open areas’ went on in Um Sangour and Alagaya camps, with 571 households registered and supported with non-food items and food assistance. These are among the over 5,500 refugees who relocated to camps in White Nile in June following attacks on their communities that included sexual and gender-based violence and looting.