27 Aug 2019

Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1 – 31 July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (685.24 KB)

NFI distribution started for refugees and host community displaced in Khartoum ‘open areas’.

Steady rate of new arrivals continues through July.

Efforts at addressing sexual and gender-based violence in East Darfur strengthened.

883
New arrivals in July 2019

14,758
Total new arrivals in 2019

858,607
South Sudanese refugees in Sudan
(*Additional sources estimate that there are 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan; however, data requires verification.)

Population Update

  • SUDAN REGISTERS 883 NEW ARRIVALS IN JULY – July saw the lowest number of South Sudanese refugees arriving in Sudan so far in 2019, with 883 refugees coming into the country, bringing the total number of new arrivals to 14,758.

  • REFUGEES FROM KHARTOUM REGISTERED, ASSISTED IN WHITE NILE STATE – In White Nile State, Level I registration of newly displaced refugees from Khartoum ‘open areas’ went on in Um Sangour and Alagaya camps, with 571 households registered and supported with non-food items and food assistance. These are among the over 5,500 refugees who relocated to camps in White Nile in June following attacks on their communities that included sexual and gender-based violence and looting.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.