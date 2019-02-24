Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1 – 31 January 2019)

Essential medicines supplies for one month secured for refugee clinics in South and West Kordofan.

Increased arrival flows observed in January.

Measles outbreak reported in refugee camps in White Nile State.

Population Update

BIOMETRIC (INDIVIDUAL) REGISTRATION INITIATED FOR NEW REFUGEE ARRIVALS IN AL LAIT LOCALITY, NORTH DARFUR – UNHCR and the Government of Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) registration teams have registered 1,939 newly arrived individuals in 8 of 11 refugee settlement locations in Al Lait. This brings the total refugee population in Al Lait to 16,549 individuals. The exercise is anticipated for completion in February.

OVER 3,000 REFUGEES ARRIVED IN SUDAN IN JANUARY – The majority of refugees arrived in East Darfur (1,552), followed by West Kordofan (767), South Darfur (487), South Kordofan (167) and White Nile (138). The increased new arrival flows follow the re-opening of roads in South Sudan along the border. New arrival rates were the lowest in 2018 since the start of the conflict in South Sudan in December 2013, with 33,117 individuals arriving in Sudan. Inter-agency partners estimate a total of 50,000 new arrivals in 2019.

Operational Update

SUSPECTED MEASLES CASES REPORTED IN CAMPS IN WHITE NILE STATE – Over 60 cases among both refugee and host communities have been reported in White Nile State clinics, with 55 of these cases reported in January in Al Redis II, Al Kashafa and Jouri camps. The State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) are leading on surveillance, laboratory support and case management. Measles vaccine coverage in the affected refugee camps is less than 50 per cent. With low vaccination coverage, displaced populations are more vulnerable to measles outbreaks, especially in overcrowded settings. A measles vaccination campaign in White Nile refugee camps is planned for mid-February.

LIVESTOCK INTERVENTIONS AND VOCATIONAL TRAINING IMPROVED ACCESS TO INCOME FOR REFUGEE AND HOST COMMUNITY WOMEN IN KARIO AND AL NIMIR CAMPS IN EAST DARFUR – El Ruhama Organization distributed 10 cows to 10 women-headed refugee and host community households in Kario camp. Chicken flocks were also distributed to 25 refugee women living in the camp. These livestock interventions will provide targeted families with increased household income to meet basic needs, while also strengthening household food security and nutrition outcomes through the consumption of dairy, eggs and meat. El Ruhama has also initiated tailoring-training programmes for 20 women-headed refugee households in Al Nimir camp, and 5 women-headed households from the host community to support peaceful coexistence and broader community resilience goals. The women are learning how to manufacture school uniforms, and will receive materials, tools and market access support to enable them to start their businesses before the start of the 2019 school year.

VULNERABLE REFUGEE CHILDREN SUPPORTED THROUGH HOME VISITS AND WINTER CLOTHING DISTRIBUTION ACROSS CAMPS IN WHITE NILE STATE – State social workers and refugee community volunteers conducted home visits in coordination with Plan International Sudan and the Child Development Foundation (CDF) to distribute winter clothing and school kits to vulnerable refugee children. Over 2,200 unaccompanied and separated children were visited and supported through these initiatives.