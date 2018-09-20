Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1-31 August 2018)

INTER-AGENCY PARTNERS FINALIZED THE KHARTOUM ‘OPEN AREAS’ RESPONSE PLAN IN AUGUST – The Plan is costed at $20M, and targets 57,700 refugees and their host communities across 9 ‘open area’ settlements over a 9-month period. The Plan is led by 12 appeal partners and is supported by an additional 10 operational response partners. The Plan adopts a multi-sectoral, area-based approach and seeks to support refugees’ capacity for self-reliance. Implementation will be guided by a participatory approach. The Plan can be downloaded here: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/documents/download/65799

UNICEF AND STUDENT ORGANIZATION FOR LITERACY (SOL) DISTRIBUTE SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR REFUGEE CHILDREN IN NAVAISHA SETTLEMENT, KHARTOUM – UNICEF and its partner SOL distributed school supplies and recreational kits benefitting 1,250 refugee children at Naivasha refugee settlement in Khartoum, in coordination with the State Ministry of Education (SMoE). There are an estimated 7,000 basic-school aged refugee children living at the Naivasha settlement who are in urgent need of educational support. Refugee teachers currently use one church and other makeshift buildings to deliver community education initiatives. Inter-agency education partners for Naivasha under the Khartoum ‘Open Areas’ Response Plan include UNICEF, Plan International and UNHCR, with an estimated budget requirement of $2.4 Million.