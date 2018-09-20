Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1-31 August 2018)
Drugs shortages persist for refugee camp clinics in White Nile State.
Flash flooding destroys refugee and host community homes in El Meiram, West Kordofan.
Inter-agency response plan for Khartoum’s ‘Open Areas’ launched in August.
Population Update
- REVISED PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR TOTAL SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEE POPULATION REDUCED TO 795,000 – The revised population projection was reduced by inter-agency partners from 1,007,000 during the revision of the 2018 South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) completed in July. The overall 2018 RRRP budget has been reduced by about 10 per cent, from $327.2M to $294.8M. This reflects a reduction from 200,000 to 50,000 new arrivals in 2018, and a downward overall population figure adjustment as a normal outcome of ongoing biometric registration. Partners revised their budgets based on reduced population figures and cost adjustments reflecting the economic and fuel crisis. More information on the Sudan RRRP revision can be found on pages 44-57 of the revised 2018 RRRP document available for download here : https://data2.unhcr.org/en/documents/download/65387.
Operational Update
INTER-AGENCY PARTNERS FINALIZED THE KHARTOUM ‘OPEN AREAS’ RESPONSE PLAN IN AUGUST – The Plan is costed at $20M, and targets 57,700 refugees and their host communities across 9 ‘open area’ settlements over a 9-month period. The Plan is led by 12 appeal partners and is supported by an additional 10 operational response partners. The Plan adopts a multi-sectoral, area-based approach and seeks to support refugees’ capacity for self-reliance. Implementation will be guided by a participatory approach. The Plan can be downloaded here: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/documents/download/65799
UNICEF AND STUDENT ORGANIZATION FOR LITERACY (SOL) DISTRIBUTE SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR REFUGEE CHILDREN IN NAVAISHA SETTLEMENT, KHARTOUM – UNICEF and its partner SOL distributed school supplies and recreational kits benefitting 1,250 refugee children at Naivasha refugee settlement in Khartoum, in coordination with the State Ministry of Education (SMoE). There are an estimated 7,000 basic-school aged refugee children living at the Naivasha settlement who are in urgent need of educational support. Refugee teachers currently use one church and other makeshift buildings to deliver community education initiatives. Inter-agency education partners for Naivasha under the Khartoum ‘Open Areas’ Response Plan include UNICEF, Plan International and UNHCR, with an estimated budget requirement of $2.4 Million.