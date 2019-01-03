Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1 - 30 November 2018)

Total population estimate increase, following receipt of updated population statistics.

Ongoing cash and fuel shortages driving response delays in all states.

Durable shelters constructed at new Al Jamey’a refugee camp in White Nile State.

Population Update

- TOTAL SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEE POPULATION INCREASED TO 851,313 INDIVIDUALS, FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF UPDATED POPULATION STATISTICS – This revised figure incorporates updated statistics from finalized registration processes conducted by the Government of Sudan’s Immigration and Passport Police (IPP) in Gedaref, Al Gezira, Nile and Northern States. It also includes the increase of the out-of-the-camp population in White Nile State by 79,000 based on as inter-agency assessment targeting out-of-camp locations. The revised total population figure is reflected in the 2019-2020 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) and in the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The revised figure will not affect RRP or HRP budgets, as refugee programming is based on assessed needs.

Operational Update

- CASH AND FUEL SHORTAGES DRIVING RESPONSE DELAYS – Persistent cash shortages is delaying assistance projects in all refugee locations, especially for procurement activities and the implementation of cash-based interventions. The situation is compounded by logistical delays due to ongoing fuel shortages. State authorities are working closely with partners to mitigate the situation and support activities where possible.

- PARTNERS SCALING UP HEALTH AND HYGIENE ASSISTANCE FOR REFUGEES AND HOST COMMUNITIES IN SOUTH KORDOFAN – Save the Children International (SCI) began the construction of a new health centre in Qurayd, which will provide primary health services for over 5,000 refugee and host community members in the area. UNHCR provided a two-month supply of drugs to the health centre at Dar Batti settlement in El Leri to support the health needs of over 6,000 refugees and host community members who regularly access the centre. Care International Switzerland (CIS) is supporting scale up of hygiene interventions for refugees in El Leri, including distribution of 3-month supply of soap to over 9,600 refugees. CIS also distributed personal hygiene kits (PHKs) to address the menstrual hygiene needs of over 2,700 refugee women and girls for the next 3-months. Additional support is needed to cover PHK needs throughout 2019 for an estimated 4,000 refugee women and girls in El Leri.

- DURABLE SHELTER CONSTRUCTION ONGOING IN WHITE NILE STATE – The Government’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) supported the construction of 63 durable shelters (‘tukuls’) with the refugee community in White Nile State’s newest refugee camp Al Jamey’a. Each shelter can accommodate up to 5 people. The new tukuls are part of a pilot for durable shelter in Al Jamey’a in White Nile State, and aligns with efforts to enhance the sustainability of the response in White Nile State through investments in improved camp infrastructure. Tukuls are being constructed by community members with partner support to enhance refugees’ active participation in the response. Construction will continue into 2019 to replace emergency shelters being used in the interim by nearly 6,200 refugees living at the new camp.

- NORWEGIAN CHURCH AID (NCA) WORKING TO IMPROVE WATER SUPPLY ACCESS FOR REFUGEES AND IDPs AT BEILEL IDP CAMP IN SOUTH DARFUR – NCA completed the construction of a new water yard for the refugee settlement at Beilel IDP camp where 4,560 South Sudanese refugees are currently living. This has improved refugees’ access to safe water from 7 litres per person per day to 11 litres. NCA has begun the construction of an additional water yard to increase water supply access closer to UNHCR’s emergency standard of 20 litres per person per day. Both refugees and IDPs will have access to the water yards.

- PLAN INTERNATIONAL SUDAN (PIS) COMPLETES FIELD SURVEY ON SCHOOL DROP-OUT FOR REFUGEE AND HOST COMMUNITY CHILDREN IN AL KHOWEY LOCALITY, WEST KORDOFAN – PIS and national partner ALAAN Charity Organization conducted home visits with 130 refugee and host community families in the locality to identify drivers of school dropout. The main reasons for dropout cited by families include: children needing to work to support household income; inability to cover costs of school fees and supplies; household responsibilities (i.e., the need to support sick parents and provide sibling care); and discrimination. These issues underscore the links between livelihoods gaps and education access for both refugee and host community children in West Kordofan. Protection and education partners are collaborating on ways to address these issues. Scale-up of diversified livelihoods interventions and education assistance to support school retention is needed.

- GAPS IN RECEPTION ASSISTANCE FOR NEW ARRIVALS TO BORDER AREAS IN WEST KORDOFAN – UNHCR and COR have identified reception assistance gaps for new arrivals in West Kordofan, with the majority of newly arrived refugees traveling to locations without consistent reception assistance coverage, including in Muglad, Bananusa and Dibab. Transportation support from these locations to reception centres in Kharasana and El Meiram is limited. UNHCR is working to expand refugee community volunteer networks in these areas to strengthen information sharing, and UNHCR and COR will increase monitoring visits in these locations to facilitate timely household-level registration and ensure interim assistance is provided to new arrivals. West Kordofan had the highest rate of new arrivals in November, with over 300 refugees arriving through the El Naam border entry point.