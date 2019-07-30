Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response (1 – 30 June 2019)

Refugees in Khartoum attacked and newly displaced to ‘Open Areas’ and White Nile State.

Refugees working on farms outside of camps during current planting season.

Security situation slowed refugee operations in June.

Population Update

OVER 1,000 REFUGEES NEWLY ARRIVED IN JUNE – The majority of refugees arrived in West and South Kordofan States, followed by White Nile, South Darfur and White Nile States.

Lower arrival flows are typical of this time of year with the start of the rainy season in South Sudan and in border entry areas in Sudan, when roads become impassable and rivers and wadis have flooded in many areas. While arrival rates are slower than in previous years, current movements suggest that there continues to be assistance disruptions in border areas or that people are blocked from accessing assistance. Reports from new arrivals in South Kordofan indicate ongoing insecurity and very high food insecurity in areas of origin in Unity and Northern Bahr El Ghazal States in South Sudan.

OVER 7,000 SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN KHARTOUM ARE NEWLY DISPLACED FOLLOWING ATTACKS IN KHARTOUM – Host community attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum on 6-7 June led to the self-relocation of over 7,000 refugees who fled to safety in Bantiu ‘open area’ settlement in Khartoum and Um Sangour camp in White Nile State.

Refugees in other ‘open areas’ in Omdurman and Bahri also reported that host communities have demanded that refugees leave their settlements and are blaming them for increased criminality in Khartoum. UNCHR, COR, UNICEF and other partners have supported the newly displaced refugees in Khartoum’s Bantiu ‘open area’ with Non-Food Items (NFI), registration and protection support. In White Nile camps, displaced families are being registered and receiving emergency food from WFP and NFI assistance from UNHCR and partners.