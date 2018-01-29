Sudan: Population & Operational Update: South Sudanese Refugee Response, 1-15 January 2017

Rate of new arrivals increasing in January so far.

Progress made on individual registration completed for North Darfur, and key settlements in East Darfur and South Kordofan.

WASH and Health partners needed in South Darfur to support coverage of services for growing population.

3,064 New arrivals from 1-15 January 2018

195,599 Total new arrivals in 2017

770,110 South Sudanese refugees in Sudan (*Additional sources estimate that there are 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan; however, data requires verification.)

Population Update

OVER 3,000 REFUGEES HAVE ARRIVED IN JANUARY SO FAR – An influx of new arrivals has been reported in every state along the border with South Sudan. An estimated 3,064 refugees newly arrived in Sudan over 1-15 January, with the majority arriving to South Darfur (1,118) and East Darfur (958), followed by West Kordofan (536), White Nile (409) and South Kordofan (43).

Based on new arrival trends over the past four years, a spike in new arrivals typically occurs from January and February through to the end of the dry season (see page 4), with a drop in the influx rate observed during the rainy season when transit routes become impassable, followed by smaller influxes from October through December. An estimated 200,000 new refugees are anticipated to arrive in Sudan in 2018.

INDIVIDUAL REGISTRATION COMPLETED FOR KEY OUT-OF-CAMP SETTLEMENTS IN EAST DARFUR – Individual (biometric) registration was completed for the post-Dec 2013 refugee caseload across four main out-of-camp refugee settlements in East Darfur, with 15,462 refugees registered in El Ferdous (6,075), Abu Jabra (5,507), Adila (2,826) and Abu Karinka (1,054). So far, biometric registration has been completed for 6 out of 13 refugee sites in East Darfur. Ongoing biometric registration capacity has been established in Kario and Al Nimir refugee camps and the settlement at El Ferdous to ensure new arrivals receive timely registration and reception services.

Mobile registration teams will move onto the remaining 7 sites (including Asalaaya, Shearia, Abu Matarig, Muhajiria, Abu Simsim and Umazelti) in the first quarter of 2018.

INDIVIDUAL REGISTRATION COMPLETED FOR GEDEID AND QURAYD SETTLEMENTS IN SOUTH KORDOFAN – The UNHCR-COR mobile registration team completed individual (biometric) registration of 1,623 refugees living in Gedeid (701) and Qurayd (922) settlements. This has led to a reduction in the overall state population estimate by approximately 6,000, for a total of 34,100 individuals. So far, biometric registration has been completed for 9 out of 11 sites across the state, including for Abu Jubaiha Town, Sirajiya, Mabrooka, Um Hasma, Abu Mowara, El Leri West and Tegmala. Biometric registration for refugees living in Kadugli is planned for February, with Al Tadamon settlement to follow.