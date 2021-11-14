Sudan: Population Dashboard - Overview of Refugees and Asylum-seekers in Sudan (as of 31 October 2021)

Sudan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Africa.

South Sudanese make up the majority. Many others fled violence and persecution in neighboring countries, including Eritrea, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, and Chad, but also the wars in Syria and Yemen pushed people to seek safety in Sudan. Most refugees live in out-of-camp settlements, host communities and urban areas, while others stay in 24 camps (10 at the East Sudan, 1 at Blue Nile State 10 at White Nile State, 2 at East Darfur State and 1 at the Central Darfur State).

Sudan continues to generously host and receive additional asylum-seekers.