Sudan: Population Dashboard - Overview of Refugees and Asylum-seekers in Sudan (as of 30 November 2020)

Sudan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Africa. South Sudanese make up the majority. Many others fled violence and persecution in neighboring countries, including Eritrea, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Chad, but also the wars in Syria and Yemen pushed people to seek safety in Sudan. Most refugees live in out-of-camp settlements, host communities and urban areas, while others stay in 21 camps (9 at the East Sudan, 9 at White Nile State, 2 at East Darfur State and 1 at the Central Darfur State).

Sudan continues to generously host and receive additional asylum-seekers.