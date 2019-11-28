28 Nov 2019

Sudan: Pooled Funds Dashboard (January - November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Nov 2019
In the first eleven months of 2019, OCHA Sudan processed US$101.5 million, through its pooled funds the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF).

These funds helped humanitarian partners in Sudan respond to humanitarian needs in the country. By leveraging their comparative advantages – such as CERF’s disbursement speed and SHF’s direct funding for NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs) – the humanitarian community rapidly scaled up humanitarian action and was able to deliver an effective collective response

