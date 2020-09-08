Sudan: Pooled Funds Dashboard (January - June 2020)

Contributions from 11 donors made it possible for the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) partners to reach 4.7 million people with life‐saving assistance in the first six months of 2020. The fund supported a range of multisector humanitarian work - everything from responding and containing the COVID-19 pandemic to preventing food insecurity by mitigating the effects of the locust invasion.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, 84 per cent of implementing partners were able to adapt and continue to deliver assistance. The programmes funded through SHF focused on reaching the most vulnerable and included activities to tackle gender‐based violence as well as supporting children and people with disabilities.

The SHF continues to grow year on year and received US$60.5 million from January to June, 10 per cent more than in 2019. In total, $54 million have been allocated, including $11 million for COVID-19, $3.4 million for the locust response and $39.7 million for on-going humanitarian operations. The SHF channelled 64 per cent of the funds through international NGOs and their local partners, and 13 per cent ws disbursed directly to national NGOs.

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$99 million this year. In total, 7.7 million of the people recieved life-saving help to improve their food security and reduce malnutrition. Some of the most vulnerable people in Sudan received protection services. The CERF also supported the Government’s agenda for peacebuilding, freedom and justice, and school for all. The displaced and returnees were also supported.

CERF and SHF helped more than 8.6 million people across the country.