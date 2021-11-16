Sudan Plan to reach 2.7 million people at risk of famine

In Sudan, 2.7 million people fall in emergency levels of acute food insecurity and an additional 7.1 million people are in crisis levels. Food insecurity is driven by a macroeconomic crisis, leading to exceptionally high inflation rates (more than 300 percent year-on-year increase). The volatile security situation is causing displacement and ethnic violence, particularly across Darfur. Sudan has also been affected by the spill over from the crisis in Ethiopia and with continuation of the conflict a further refugee influx is likely WFP provides food assistance to vulnerable refugees internally displaced people, returnees and shock-affected resident communities, gradually shifting from food to cash. It 2021 WFP aims to reach a total of 9.3 million beneficiaries, including 2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), 600,000 refugees, 2 million school children and 2 million extremely vulnerable residents.

Sudan is a key sourcing country for WFP, with large quantities of cereals purchased every year; WFP has also assisted the government with food procurement through its service provision activities.

For 2021, WFP requires US$ 1.05 billion to implement its current operations. In 2022, WFP will require US$ 1.04 billion to continue saving lives of the most vulnerable communities and strengthen their resilience.

We expect the total number of IPC phase 3 and above to remain at 9.8 million people throughout 2022 due to the recent political turmoil putting international economic support on hold and possibly putting Sudan’s peace agreement process at risk, creating new displacements and emergencies. Possible increase of refugees due to the crisis in Ethiopia may also put additional strain on the food security situation.