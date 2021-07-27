Sudan: PiN and Severity of Needs Methodology – HNO 2022, 27 July 2021

Background

This methodology paper outlines the key elements and steps of the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2022, The methodology was presented in the 2021 process and agreed with the ISCG in Khartoum and State level. For the 2022 Process the methodology will remain the same as in 2021.

Baseline Population: The baseline population groups used are IDPs & Returnees (IOM 2021 Mobility Tracking), Refugees (RCF, UNHCR), Vulnerable residents (IPC Phase3 & 4, any other hazard data).

Indicators: The sector can retain the 2021 indicators and update the figures. However, JIAF indicator table will be provided, which can be used by sectors as reference to select indicator if they need to change. (Maximum of 3 indicators)

Humanitarian Consequences:

• In the HPC 2022, Sudan will use 3 consequences: Life-threatening condition -LT (critical physical & mental well-being issues), Life-sustaining condition -LS (critical living standards) and Resilience. Protection will be streamlined across these consequences – not a separate one.

• The People in Need (PiN) calculation number will be equal to the highest value per locality per indicators of the 2 consequences (LT and LS)

• For Resilience locality wise percentage for one indicator per sector

• See where each indicator fits in the mentioned consequences

• Sector PiN = indicator wise PiN with focus on severity level 3,4,5 Indicators

• Each sector will select their specific indicators (3 indicators per sector / sub-sector) and define in which consequence it fits and define its %age and severity

• RCF will work on its sectoral indicators with the relevant sectors and come up with the indicators and thresholds for the Refugees.

PiN

HNO Sectoral PIN (Sectors)

• Sectors can use their own Methodology to calculate the PiN, or use the criteria suggested below

• Using the consequences selected for each locality, select max PiNs from the 2 conditions (LT or LS)

• Add all the localities’ PiNs to get the Sectoral PiN for the whole country.

HNO Intersectoral PIN (OCHA)

• Locality PiN: Select the max PiN (Per Indicator) across all the sectoral values in that consequence.

Severity of needs

Sectoral severity

• Sectors to provide the severity per indicator per locality

• Sectors can use their own Methodology to calculate the severity, or use the mode criteria suggested below

Intersectoral severity

• Intersectoral severity will be calculated by taking the mode (the mode is the most frequent number across all the sectors)

• There will be weighting of severity done, whereby some sectors and its indicators could have more weight than others, which will mutually be agreed upon in the discussion of indicators. Last year FSL, Health, nutrition and WASH were given double weighting

