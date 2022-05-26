Sudan: Periodic Monitoring Report (January - March 2022)

RESPONSE OVERVIEW

Humanitarian partners continue to assist millions of vulnerable people across Sudan. As of 31 March 2022, over 5 million people were reached with some form of humanitarian assistance. About 3.2 million people received food assistance and 700,000 people were reached with livelihoods support. About 319,000 people were provided with basic health services, while more than 1 million people were provided with access to safe water. Over 500,000 people gained access to sanitation facilities and 640,000 people were reached with hygiene activities.

About 147,000 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition. The humanitarian situation in Sudan is deteriorating, driven by protracted displacement, economic crisis, increased inter-communal violence and food insecurity. Scale up of humanitarian assistance is needed in the coming months.

As of 31 March 2022, the US$1.9 billion Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 received $166 million, which is 7.7 per cent of requirements. Humanitarian organizations advocate for timely and flexible funding as the severity of the needs of vulnerable people is increasing.