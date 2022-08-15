Sudan: Periodic Monitoring Report (January - June 2022)

RESPONSE OVERVIEW

Humanitarian partners reached 7.1 million people across Sudan with some form of humanitarian assistance during January-June 2022. This is 65 per cent of the 10.9 million people targeted for assistance under the 2022 HRP, while they received only about 20 per cent of the funds requested.

About 5.2 million people received food and livelihood assistance, close to 2 million people were provided with access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, almost 1.9 million people were reached with mine action activities, and about 0.9 million people were covered with healthcare services.

Moreover, close to 850,000 children were provided with nutrition services and nutritional supplements, 775,000 vulnerable people were reached with protection activities and 550,000 refugees received various forms of assistance, protection and support.

As of 30 June 2022, the US$1.9 billion Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 received $384.7 million, which is 19.9 per cent of the requirements.

Most of the lifesaving sectors received less than 30 per cent of the funds requested: FSL funding was 29.9 per cent, Nutrition 11.8 per cent, WASH 9.8 per cent and health received 5.2 per cent of the amount requested.

Humanitarian organizations advocate for timely and flexible funding as the severity of the needs of vulnerable people is increasing.