Sudan: Periodic Monitoring Report (January - December 2021)

RESPONSE OVERVIEW

Humanitarian assistance continued across Sudan. As of 31 December 2021, over 8.7 million people were reached with some form of assistance.

About 5.3 million people received food assistance and 2.8 million people were reached with livelihoods support. 5.4 million people received basic health services, while more than 1.3 million people were provided with access to safe water. Over 0.49 million people gained access to sanitation facilities and 2.5 million people reached with hygiene activities. About 0.28 million children were treated for severe acute malnutrition. The humanitarian situation in Sudan is deteriorating, driven by protracted displacements, economic crisis, increased intercommunal conflict and food insecurity. A massive and urgent scale up of humanitarian assistance is needed in the coming months.

The $1.9 billion Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 was funded with $715.8 million, which is 37 per cent of requirements. Humanitarian organisations advocate for timely and flexible funding as the severity of the needs of vulnerable people is increasing.