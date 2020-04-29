Sudan peace deal: International community recommends transitional legislative council

An international delegation has proposed the formation of a transitional legislative council in cooperation with the armed movements to iron-out outstanding issues regarding the peace agreement.

At a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Monday, representatives of the Troika (the UK, Norway, and the USA), European Union, and Germany, were received by Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council and spokesman for the negotiating delegation, and Member of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi to discussed the development of the ongoing peace talks in Juba, capital of South Sudan.

The international delegation’s proposition suggests that the government should form the cooperative legislative council should both parties sign a peace agreement on May 9.

Should the signing of the peace deal not occur within the deadline, one third of the legislative council seats should be reserved for the armed movements until a peace deal is concluded.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Omar Ismail, explained that during the meeting representatives of the international community discussed the time frame in which the legislative council should be formed, and civilian state governors appointed.

Ismail expressed his hope to reach a peace agreement within the deadline so that the political structure of the transitional government can be completed.

Over the last several months, the formation of the legislative council and appointing the civilian state governors have been the main outstanding issues in the current peace talks between the transitional government and armed movements in Juba. The government argues that for the government to function properly there must be a parliament and pro-revolution state governors. Whereas, the armed movements claim that the formation of MPs and state governors should be decided after a peace agreement is concluded.