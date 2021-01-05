Sudan: Partners Activities and Beneficiaries Reached Update | Who, doing What, Where and When (4Ws) - Ethiopia Situation (as of 30 December 2020)

Introduction:

In early November, military confrontations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region sparked an unprecedented outflow of refugees with more than 54,000 (as 28 December) new arrivals seeking safety in Sudan. Since the initial influx, UNHCR and its operational partners have taken steps to scale up the emergency response in order to deliver targeted and more effective humanitarian assistance.

An inter-agency emergency response plan outlining the most pressing needs and priorities across each sector has been initiated with a costed planning scenario of 100,000 new arrivals within six months.

This 4Ws tools/ dashboard was initiated in the Refugee Info Management Working Group (RIMWG, 16th of Dec 2020) to provide a regular update with a comprehensive picture of organization contributions, activities and the beneficiaries reached in response to the Ethiopia emergency situation, while more activities are expected to be reported.