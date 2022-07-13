Sudan nutrition sector 2021 annual report

Summary:

The nutrition situation in Sudan continues to be based on the S3M results on 2018/19 where the overall GAM was estimated to be 13.6% classified as High by the WHO standards. New admissionstrends in treatment programs,

OTP and TSFP indicated higher admissions in 2021 by 13% and 60% respectively compared to 2020; associated with increased geographical coverage, early detection and treatment and enhanced community mobilization. A combination of response approaches (Static, mobile, satellite, outreach) was used enabling partners to reach over 67%, 87% 65% of the 2021 annual targets of severe acute malnourished (SAM) children with medical, SAM without medical complication and moderately malnourished children respectively. Preventive interventions, such as Food based Prevention of acute malnutrition, micronutrient supplementations and Infant and Young feeding practices were implemented as well. However, geographical and treatment coverage acrossthe localities varied considerably. Several best practices and initiatives were implemented by partners such as GOAL (NIPP), Concern (CMAM surge), FMOH/UNICEF/WFP (Complementary diet and complementary feeding bowl,

Mother MUAC).

During the second half of, 2021, the sector developed the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The sector estimated that about 4.1M acutely malnourished under-five and PLW in host and refugee settings will need life-saving humanitarian nutrition assistance. Of this the sector targeted to reach about 55%, 58 and 48% of SAM with medical complications, SAM without medical combination and moderately malnourished children respectively. To reach the above targets and implement prioritized lifesaving and preventives interventions, a total of US$ 159.9M is needed. In terms of policy and guidelines, the FMOH in collaboration with UN agencies and NGOs partners developed guidelines particularly on IYCF-E in different contexts e.g., COVID, diarrhea and cholera, IYCFGuidance for Tigray refugees’ response etc.). In additional several capacity building activities on CMAM, IYCF, SMART surveys were implemented.

Sector coordination at national and state level was strengthened by recruitment of national sector coordinator. Meanwhile, technical support was provided to sub national hubs as needed.