Sudan
Sudan: Nutrition Cluster Performance Monitoring Final Report 2021
Attachments
This report provides the findings of the Cluster Performance Monitoring and allows the reporting of good practices, constraints and action points that will be identified and agreed upon by the cluster during the revision of the preliminary report.
This is a template of the final report to be filled in and shared publicly. The performance status is filled from the results of the survey. The last 2 columns need to be filled according to discussions held with partners during the meeting reviewing the results of the cluster performance.