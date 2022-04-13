Sudan: North Darfur State Profile (Updated March 2022)

Background

North Darfur State occupies more than half of the Darfur territory. Bordering Chad and Libya, it includes parts of the mountainous Jabal Marrah region to the south. There are around 1.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, refugees and vulnerable residents who need assistance in the state, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO).

Humanitarian overview

Conflict, food insecurity, dry spells and pests that affected the 2021 harvest, the economic crisis and poor services are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in North Darfur. Albeit improved, fear of armed confrontation, insecurity and subnational violence remains an important reason for the presence of about 933,000 displaced persons across the state (IOM). The absence of basic services—water, health, schools, and the rule of law—in areas of return, compounded by widespread insecurity, is another contributing factor. About 31,000 refugees from South Sudan also require assistance, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR, September 2021). A post-harvest survey conducted between January and February 2022 estimated that the food gap this year will be 198.34 metric tons (MT). Scarce pasture and limited water sources also increase the potential for clashes between farmers and pastoralists over farming areas or herd rustling.