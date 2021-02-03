Sudan

Sudan: Multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) Sectoral Key Findings: Food Security & Livelihoods, Nutrition

Objectives of the MSNA

  • The MSNA seeks to understand multi-sectoral priority humanitarian needs of populations and localities across the whole of Sudan.

  • The findings intend to provide timely updates on key sectoral needs and priorities in order to inform humanitarian response and strategic programming for non-displaced, IDP and refugee households.

  • The 2020 MSNA aims to inform the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

  • Contribute to a more targeted and evidencebased humanitarian response.

