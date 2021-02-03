Sudan: Multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) Sectoral Key Findings: Emergency Shelter & NFIs, 9 December 2020

Objectives of the MSNA

The MSNA seeks to understand multi-sectoral priority humanitarian needs of populations and localities across the whole of Sudan.

The findings intend to provide timely updates on key sectoral needs and priorities in order to inform humanitarian response and strategic programming for non-displaced, IDP and refugee households.

The 2020 MSNA aims to inform the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).