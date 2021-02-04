Sudan
Sudan: Multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) Sectoral Key Findings: Education, 7 December 2020
Attachments
Objectives of the MSNA
The MSNA seeks to understand multi-sectoral priority humanitarian needs of populations and localities across the whole of Sudan.
The findings intend to provide timely updates on key sectoral needs and priorities in order to inform humanitarian response and strategic programming for non-displaced, IDP and refugee households.
The 2020 MSNA aims to inform the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).
Contribute to a more targeted and evidence based humanitarian response.