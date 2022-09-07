Sudan: MSF convoy looted by people desperate for aid after major flooding in Al Jazirah

Khartoum, 7 September - On September 6 Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) convoy carrying humanitarian aid for communities heavily affected by the recent flooding in Al Jazirah state, south east of Khartoum, was stopped on the road between Manaqil town and Al Jamusi in Al Jazirah state. Four of the seven pickup trucks loaded with kits containing much needed mosquito nets, blankets, plastic sheets, mats, kitchen pots and buckets were than looted by unknown individuals in the area. No violence was used. “Two unknown young man blocked the road for our last three pick-up trucks, said Atsuhiko Ochiai, Head of Mission for MSF in Sudan. “Other bystanders and cars passing by then joined the discussion and started looting the items loaded on the pick-up trucks “The people who took the items expressed a dire need for humanitarian assistance”, stresses Ochiai. “MSF remains committed to respond to the high needs in the flooded areas.”

About 20 000 families from 100 villages are affected by the heavy floods in Al Jazirah state. MSF is working together with the Ministry of health (MOH) and is constructing temporary latrines, installing water tanks and distribution systems for provision of clean water. With continuing heavy rains, our teams are also preparing for potential outbreaks.

MSF is an international medical humanitarian organisation that was founded in 1971. Our actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of neutrality, independence and impartiality. Assistance is offered based on medical needs, irrespective of race, religion, gender or political affiliation.

MSF has worked in Sudan since 1978. In recent years our operations have been focused on the states of Khartoum, Gedaref, Blue Nile, West Darfur, South Darfur, Central Darfur, North Darfur and Kassala, with emergency teams launching responses in other areas as needed.