Sudan Mobility Tracking, Round One, April 2020

Highlights

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It has been implemented in over 80 countries worldwide and is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. It is comprised of four distinct components, namely: mobility tracking, registration, flow monitoring and surveying.

Commencing in October 2019, DTM Sudan began its preparation for the first round of Mobility Tracking; this started with the training of IOM field teams across the seven states of implementation, namely North, East, South, West and Central Darfur, as well as South and West Kordofan. Data collection was then carried out over a two-month period, concluding in mid-January and followed by data-cleaning and verification to produce this first round of results. IOM is planning to expand its operation to four additional states (Red Sea, Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile State) by the end of this year.

Mobility Tracking Round One identified the presence of 2,399,433 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 703,596 permanent returnees from internal displacement, in addition to 137,870 seasonal returnees, 39,083 returnees from abroad, 171,945 Sudanese nationals (having reportedly left their location of origin since the beginning of 2019), and 140,661 foreign nationals currently residing in Sudan.