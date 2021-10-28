Sudan: Military coup and civil unrest, Flash Update No: 1 (28 October 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

At least 170 people have been injured, and seven persons died following protests that erupted on 25 October, according to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Doctors’ Committee.

International and domestic flights at Khartoum International Airport suspended on 25 October.

A convoy with 29 containers of humanitarian cargo left Port Sudan on 26 October and is on its way to its final destination.

Humanitarian partners call for assurances that humanitarian operations can resume with safety and security of staff assured.

Humanitarian partners advocate for expediting the clearance, release and safe movement of all humanitarian supplies into Sudan and across Sudan, and are concerned that with banks closed access to cash to maintain operations is limited.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Khartoum, movement is limited because of roadblocks. Internet networks are mostly down across the country. In other parts of Sudan, the situation is calm, with some reports of demonstrations but no major incidents. One of the main operators, Zain is working sporadically. This is affecting the operations of humanitarian organisations, with staff implementing alternative work modalities (where internet allows), and critical staff are working in their offices.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Doctors Committee confirmed 170 cases of moderate to severely injured in hospitals in Khartoum. Seven persons are confirmed dead. There are stockouts of trauma supplies – including dressing, surgical material, IV fluids, narcotics and anesthesia supplies. Health partners are reporting limited availability of surgical supplies due to the blockage in Port Sudan. Trauma kits are in short supply, some stocks are available in the region but air transport must be provided.

On 28 October, humanitarian partners delivered trauma supplies, including IV fluids, surgical and anaesthesia supplies, kits, and different dressing material to the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) in Khartoum State. These supplies will support 10 referral hospitals around Khartoum to be ready to deal with the influx of wounded. Additional donations are under preparation along with technical support in emergency planning and surveillance.

There are increased protection concerns. Case management, legal services, and psychosocial support activities are interrupted in many states as these activities are dependent on government counterparts. Schools are closed impacting children’s access to education and protection services.

On 25 October, the Civil Aviation Authority issued an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stipulating that all scheduled flights to and from Khartoum and other Sudanese airports were temporarily suspended from 26 October (11:00am) up to 29 October (23:59 hours). On 26 October, UNHAS received special authorisation to fly roundtrip from Khartoum to Kadugli, El Fasher and Ag Geneina. UNHAS is on standby for any evacuation flights required until the resumption of scheduled flights.

On 26 October, a humanitarian convoy with 29 containers with humanitarian supplies, including 25 WFP containers loaded with food commodities (lentils) and four containers with UNICEF WASH materials, started moving out of Port Sudan and are on their way to their final destination. The southern port is not functional. The northern port continues to function as it processes bulk cargo. WFP reported on 28 October that fuel tankers are being loaded and they have been given assurances that they will be able to move out of Port Sudan.

In 2021, humanitarian organisations are aiming to reach 8.9 million vulnerable people vulnerable with humanitarian assistance. From January to June 2021, humanitarians were able to reach 7.4 million people in Sudan with some form of assistance. Humanitarian agencies urge donors to sustain humanitarian funding, which is impartial, neutral and independent. Donors have generously provided US$727.4 million for humanitarian operations in Sudan. This includes $576.6 million for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), with $1.36 billion needed.

For further information, please contact:

Sofie Karlsson, Head of Communications and Analysis, OCHA Sudan karlsson2@un.org Mob: +249 (0)912 174 456 Alimbek Tashtankulov, Public Information Officer, OCHA Sudan tashtankulov@un.org Mob: +249 (0)912 160 361