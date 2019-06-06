Sudan March - May 2019 Briefing

Highlights

Key Developments

On April 10, Omar al-Bashir’s regime, which engaged in a campaign of terror defined by oppression, war and genocide, was brought to an end by the military that served under his rule for more than thirty years. After 100 days of nationwide protest that demanded the former president to step down, the military forcibly removed Omar Al-Bashir and set up a transitional council.

On June 3, at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in attacks on protesters that were perpetrated by the Transitional Military Government. “The protesters holding a sit-in in front of the army general command are facing a massacre in a treacherous attempt to disperse the protest,” said the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that has spearheaded protests.