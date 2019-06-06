Sudan March - May 2019 Briefing
Highlights
Thirty-year regime ended as Omar Al-Bashir is ousted from power
At least 30 killed as Sudan sees worst violence since Bashir’s brutal response to protests
Growing political influence of General Dagado is marked as a concern for Sudan’s democratic transition
Key Developments
On April 10, Omar al-Bashir’s regime, which engaged in a campaign of terror defined by oppression, war and genocide, was brought to an end by the military that served under his rule for more than thirty years. After 100 days of nationwide protest that demanded the former president to step down, the military forcibly removed Omar Al-Bashir and set up a transitional council.
On June 3, at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in attacks on protesters that were perpetrated by the Transitional Military Government. “The protesters holding a sit-in in front of the army general command are facing a massacre in a treacherous attempt to disperse the protest,” said the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that has spearheaded protests.
Sudan has closed the Khartoum bureau of Al-Jazeera as prodemocracy demonstrations continue. The broadcasting channel’s journalists have been banned from reporting sit-ins as civilian forces and the military remain divided over how much power soldiers should have in a transitional government, the Guardian reports. “The network sees this as an attack on media freedom”, Al Jazeera said in a statement of May 31.