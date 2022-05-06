Sudan livelihoods roadmap (2023-2025)

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

1.1 SUDAN COUNTRY CONTEXT

Sudan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Africa. As of February 2022, the country hosts 1,129,656 refugees and asylum seekers of which 70% of the population is out of camp, while 30% is settled in camps. In addition, the country has a total population of approximately 3,036,593 internally displaced, mostly in the Darfur region that has experienced a volatile security situation for almost two decades. South Sudanese represent more than 70% (800,000) of the refugees in Sudan, followed by 126,000 Eritrean refugees (11%).

Approximately 70 per cent of the current South Sudanese refugee population are living outside of official camps in more than 100 out-of-camp settlements, alongside host communities. Many out-of-camp settlements are in remote and underdeveloped areas, where resources, infrastructure and basic services are extremely limited. Some 30 per cent of refugees in Sudan live in 22 camps, and over half of those living in camps were born there. Sudan’s rainy season (June to September) makes access extremely difficult, with many camps and out-of-camp areas completely inaccessible for weeks and months at a time.