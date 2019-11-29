Sudan Key Message Update, November 2019
Harvests improve food access, but currency depreciation has continued in November
Key Messages
Harvests are fully underway in most agricultural areas of Sudan. Overall harvests are still expected to be slightly above average. However, production of non-cereal crops in the rainfed sector, especially in riverine and tributary areas of White Nile, Blue Nile, and Al Gedaref have been particularly affected by flooding. With the onset of harvests, staple food prices have started to decline, although high transportation costs have prevented prices from falling as much as in a typical year during the harvest. For example, sorghum food prices usually fall by 10-15 percent between October and November in most markets, but this year they have only fallen by 5-10 percent in some markets and or remained unchanged.
The Sudanese Pound has continued to depreciate on the parallel market, reaching 82 SDG/USD in November, compared to 69 SDG/USD in September and 76.5 SDG/USG in October. This continues to drive increases in prices for essential, imported commodities, such as wheat flour, medicine, fuel, and agricultural inputs. In November 2019, the price of wheat flour has reached 48 SDG/kg, compared to 45 SDG/kg in October. Overall, wheat flour prices are 68 percent higher than last year.
The onset of harvests is improving household access to own-produced foods, cash income from the sale of crops, and cash and in-kind income from labor in agricultural and agropastoral areas of Sudan. However, continued high staple food prices are limiting improvements in food security typically observed during the harvest period. Food security outcomes among IDPs and poor households in SPLM-N-controlled South Kordofan and in Jebel Marra have improved from Emergency (IPC Phase 4) to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) since the end of the lean season. However, many households in Sudan in conflict and non-conflict affected areas continued to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes due to high staple food prices.