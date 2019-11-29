Sudan Key Message Update, November 2019

Harvests improve food access, but currency depreciation has continued in November

Key Messages

Harvests are fully underway in most agricultural areas of Sudan. Overall harvests are still expected to be slightly above average. However, production of non-cereal crops in the rainfed sector, especially in riverine and tributary areas of White Nile, Blue Nile, and Al Gedaref have been particularly affected by flooding. With the onset of harvests, staple food prices have started to decline, although high transportation costs have prevented prices from falling as much as in a typical year during the harvest. For example, sorghum food prices usually fall by 10-15 percent between October and November in most markets, but this year they have only fallen by 5-10 percent in some markets and or remained unchanged.

The Sudanese Pound has continued to depreciate on the parallel market, reaching 82 SDG/USD in November, compared to 69 SDG/USD in September and 76.5 SDG/USG in October. This continues to drive increases in prices for essential, imported commodities, such as wheat flour, medicine, fuel, and agricultural inputs. In November 2019, the price of wheat flour has reached 48 SDG/kg, compared to 45 SDG/kg in October. Overall, wheat flour prices are 68 percent higher than last year.