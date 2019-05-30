30 May 2019

Sudan Key Message Update, May 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (236.83 KB)

Continuing poor macroeconomic conditions drive atypically high needs during lean season

Key Messages:

  • Despite near average 2018/19 production, food security continues to deteriorate in many areas of Sudan, and late April/early May marked an early start of the lean season. Food security needs this year are higher than normal, exacerbated by poor macroeconomic conditions that are driving extremely high food prices. Poor households in most areas of Greater Darfur, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, southern Blue Nile, northern Kassala, and Red Sea states are expected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through September, while IDPs in SPLM-N controlled areas of South Kordofan and SPLA-AW controlled areas of Jebel Marra are expected to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) during the August-September peak of the lean season.

  • Following the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in April, civil unrest and disputes between the protesters’ Alliance for Freedom and Change Declaration and the Sudan’s Transitional Military Council persist. This has resulted in an environment of uncertainty, including hesitance to engage in formal banking, increasing activity on the parallel market. While the official exchange rate remains at 47.5 SDG/USD, the currency stood at 68 SDG/USD on the parallel market in May, up from 58 SDG/USD in January. Shortages of fuel, wheat, and wheat flour also persist, driving high prices. Staple food prices increased seasonally by 15-25 percent between March and April and are currently around 280-350 percent above average.

  • Preparations for the 2019/2020 agricultural season are underway in most semi-mechanized and irrigated agricultural areas, and it is expected that shortages of cash and fuel, which are crucial for land preparation and planting, will negatively impact the area under cultivation. Additionally, the high price of agricultural inputs will likely impact all sectors. In May, farmers have raised their concerns with these shortages and the delayed provision of inputs and finance, which are typically delivered by May.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.