Sudan Key Message Update, May 2018

Staple food prices continue to increase as agricultural areas enter the lean season

Key Messages

Parts of Kassala and North Darfur, affected by severe dryness in 2017, and IDPs in Jebel Marra, will face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) through September, while food security among IDPs in SPLM-N areas of South Kordofan will deteriorate from Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to Emergency (IPC Phase 4) between June and September 2018. Most other parts of Sudan will likely remain in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity between February and September 2018, following above-average 2017/18 harvests.

Persistent fuel shortages have continued since March 2018. In areas such as North Kordofan, North Darfur, and Gadarif, field reports suggest fuel shortages have driven shortages of water pumped from boreholes for livestock consumption and irrigation of off-season crops. High fuel prices could also drive increased production costs during the main agricultural season in the semi-mechanized rainfed and irrigated sectors.

Seasonal increases in demand and reductions in supply, combined with significant fuel shortages and increased transportation costs, are driving price increases for staple cereals across Sudan. Sorghum and millet retail prices have increased by five to fifteen percent across most markets monitored by FEWS NET in April 2018 compared to the previous month, with higher increases of up to 25 percent in some markets, such as Ad-Dain market in East Darfur.