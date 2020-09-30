Sudan Key Message Update: Flooding and the macroeconomic crisis drive high needs through October, September 2020

Key Messages

Poor households in flood-affected areas, protracted IDPs in Darfur and South Kordofan, and parts of Red Sea, Kassala, and North Darfur states are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and worse food security outcomes through October 2020. Humanitarian assistance needs are expected to remain high due to extremely high staple food prices and persistent macroeconomics challenges, which have reduced household purchasing power and has been exacerbated by the loss of assets and livelihoods from flooding.

The government has declared a three-month State of Emergency following the worst flooding in decades. While several assessments of the impact of the flooding have been undertaken, the range varies among reports. Additional information on the scale will be reported in FEWS NET’s October Food Security Outlook. The High Committee for Rainy Season Emergencies has warned of expected further deterioration in sanitation and hygiene conditions, which is likely to increase susceptibility to waterborne diseases among affected communities.

Sudan continues to face a macroeconomic crisis as the value of the Sudanese Pound continues to weaken in the parallel market. The Sudanese Pound depreciated from 170 SDG/USD in June to 270 SDG/USD by mid-September 2020. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the national inflation rate has increased by 72 percent over the last six months. In August 2020, the national inflation rate rose to 167 percent, an approximately 24 percent increase compared to July. The macroeconomic crisis is continuing to impact purchasing power among affected households negatively.

Staple food prices remain more than double the price compared to the same period last year and more than five times greater than the five-year average. Between August and September, the price of sorghum, millet, and wheat increased by 10-20 percent. The price increases are being driven by the continued depreciation of the Sudanese Pound coinciding with high demand for cereal by flood-affected households, and seasonally tightened market supplies as the lean season peaks.