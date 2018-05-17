Sudan keen to dismantle IDPs camps in Darfur: al-Bashir

May 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir vowed to meet all demands of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) expressing keenness to achieve peace and amend the social fabric in Darfur.

Speaking at a meeting with the General Directorate of IDPs and Refugees in Darfur on Tuesday, al-Bashir said the government would work to dismantle the IDPs camps, renewing keenness to provide the basic services for the residents.

He stressed the disarmament campaign would continue, saying the illicit weapons have become the major problem in Darfur.

The Sudanese president pointed out that they would develop an integrated programme in coordination with Darfur governors to meet the demands of the IDPs and refugees.

“We would work to return the IDPs and refugees [to their original villages] and provide them with the necessities of a decent life in order to return voluntarily,” he said

The government seeks to dismantle IDPs camps that have been established in areas around the capitals of Darfur’s five states since the eruption of the armed conflict in the region.

In 2016, the governor of South Darfur State Adam al-Faki, offered the IDPs three options, saying they should either be integrated into existing towns, stay in the camps after they are being planned or return to their original villages voluntarily.

Since the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur in July 2011, the government constructed several villages and vowed to support IDPs who return to their home areas.

However, the return of IDPs and refugees remains the main challenge for the Sudanese government. There are 2.7 million people living in protracted displacement camps since 2003 despite the relative improvement of the security situation.

In a report released on 5 February, UNOCHA estimates there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan conflict areas including Darfur and the Two Areas.

(ST)