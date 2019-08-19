Sudan June - August 2019 Briefing

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

5.5 million People are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. This includes 2.9 million children, according to UNICEF’s 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC)

Appeal

5.7 million People are experiencing emergency levels of food shortages. European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

3.3 million People urgently require water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support to prevent the outbreak of disease, according to the UN Children’s Fund

2 million People are internally displaced (IDPs), including 960,000 children, according to the Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview

More than 4,000 Bombs have been dropped on SPLA-N-controlled teritary in Blue Nile in the past five years, according to the Asylum Research Centre

