Sudan June - August 2019 Briefing
HUMANITARIAN FIGURES
5.5 million People are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. This includes 2.9 million children, according to UNICEF’s 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC)
Appeal
5.7 million People are experiencing emergency levels of food shortages. European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
3.3 million People urgently require water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support to prevent the outbreak of disease, according to the UN Children’s Fund
2 million People are internally displaced (IDPs), including 960,000 children, according to the Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview
More than 4,000 Bombs have been dropped on SPLA-N-controlled teritary in Blue Nile in the past five years, according to the Asylum Research Centre
NEWS & HEADLINES
Sudanese demonstrators first started protesting in December 2018 against the rule of former President Omar-al-Bashir, who resigned on April 11, 2019.
June 3rd: Civilians marched to give power to the people, demanding the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that replaced al-Bashir to cede power to an interim administration led by civilians. Instead the TMC “allegedly” killed over 1000 protestors in their raid of the streets. This event has been dubbed by some as the “June 3rd Massacre”
June 6th: The African Union (AU) suspended Sudan’s bloc meetings over violence against protestors.
June 30th: The TMC continued to restrict civilian rights, suspending the internet so that protestors can’t mobilise support. Despite this, thousands took to the streets of Khartoum as part of what they called the “million-man march”. Police fired tear gas in districts north and east of Khartoum.
July 5th: With help from the AU’s mediation, the Sudanese military and the country’s civilian opposition leaders reached a preliminary power-sharing deal, putting Sudan under the control of a joint sovereign council for the next three years. Many civilians remain worried, one saying, “there’s no guarantee by the end of the three years that they will surrender the power completely to civilians”.
July 29th: The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot students in El-Obeid whom were protesting about “the stoppage of public transport due to fuel shortages,