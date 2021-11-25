Sudan: Jebel Moon Inter-communal Conflict, Flash Update No. 01 (25 November 2021)

Highlights

Conflict between Arab nomads and farmers from the Misseriya Jebel tribe in Jebel Moon locality breaks out on 17 November.

About 4,300 people flee their homes.

At least 43 people were killed and 46 villages were burned and looted.

Initial reports indicate that the main needs are food, shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs), water and health services.

Humanitarian partners have not yet been able to verify or assess the situation due to the ongoing security concern.

Humanitarian access to most parts of Jebel Moon remains limited.

Situation Overview

On 17 November, conflict broke out between Arab nomads and farmers from the Misseriya Jebel tribe in Jebel Moon locality. Initial reports indicate that at least 43 people have been killed, 46 villages have been burned and looted, and an unknown number of people were injured due to ongoing fighting. Crops, harvested food stocks, cattle and other livelihood assets have also been looted or burned. Several people are reportedly missing, including children.

Information available suggests that over 4,300 have been directly affected with the majority displaced. An unconfirmed number of people have taken refuge in the Jebel Moon mountains, in Selea village, in the neighbouring villages of Kulbus locality, in Hashaba village of Kreinik locality, and in the Saraf Omra area of North Darfur State. Others have reportedly crossed the border into Chad from Hijleahjah village in Jebel Moon locality.

An estimated 66,500 people live in Jebel Moon locality, and more than 43,000 are people in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview. Over 13,300 people of Jebel Moon are in crisis and above levels of food security between October and December 2021, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

Response

On 21 November, a high-level delegation led by the Sultan and including the Wali (Governor) of West Darfur, the Deputy Governor of Darfur, and representatives from the State Security Committee and the native administration from the locality visited some areas in Jebel Moon.

Humanitarian access to most parts of Jebel Moon remains limited. Hence, humanitarian partners have temporarily paused some operations in the locality due to security concerns. This includes food, protection, child protection, and peacebuilding programs. Initial information suggests that food, shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs), water and health are urgent priorities.

Security allowing, an inter-agency assessment will take place between 29 November and 2 December to determine the needs and type of response required.